Kobi Kihara Makes Social Media Comeback

Kobi Kihara is back on Instagram after a short social media hiatus.

The media personality who relocated back to the states took a break from the gram after she was exposed for plagiarism . But, let's cut the girl some slack right? Everyone makes mistakes and sometimes, we get caught up in the social media hype. Kobi deactivated her old Instagram account that had an impressive following of over 300,000 followers, following the drama and now, she's back like she never left.

With a new Instagram account, officialkobikihara , she seems to have re-branded herself as part of her bio reads 'Excited For New Beginning #KobiWithAnEye'.

A scroll through her new Insta quickly shows that she's going for a different aesthetic - more quotes and bits of her career and life and less, you know, fake shoes and babies.

Kobi Kihara (Instagram officialkobikihara)

She already has over 1000 followers and will probably get back her throngs of fans with time because, let's face it, she's actually really likeable and life is all about falling down 7 times, stand up 8. Welcome back Kobi.