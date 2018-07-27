NPA, Miss Ghana Foundation Rescues Gushegu Residents

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Miss Ghana Foundation on Wednesday commissioned a mechanised water system for the residents of Nabuli Witches Camp in the Gushegu Municipality in the Northern Region.

The solar-powered project will serve the nearly 2,000 residents in Nabuli and neighbouring communities, mostly farmers.

Speaking at the event, Hassan Tampuli, Chief Executive of the NPA, whose outfit sponsored the project, said his outfit decided to support the foundation to undertake the project because of the relief it would bring to the residents.

“About a year ago, the Miss Ghana Foundation approached the National Petroleum Authority to support in providing a mechanised water system in Nabuli due to the lack of clean drinking water in the area. The NPA deemed this as an important initiative and therefore did not hesitate in supporting this project as part of our corporate social responsibilities (CSR).

Mr Tampuli stated that the scarcity of water and lack of access to basic amenities among the poor are among the main obstacles to the enjoyment of in life.

“I am confident that the new water supply system will help meet the requirement for a reliable, sustainable and improved supply of quality water for the people of Nabuli, who have had to struggle for water on daily basis for many years,” he added.

He was full of praise for the foundation for the efforts they continue to make in using beauty to not only empower women but change the lives of most vulnerable persons in the communities.

Mr Tampuli also advised the community to jealously guard the project with their very being, since anything apart from that would be detrimental to the community's own efforts in accessing clean water for their daily operations.

The chairperson of the foundation and a former Miss Ghana, Inna Patty, pointed out that the project stalled for nearly six years until the NPA came in and assisted them.

She was confident access to water would not only help address the basic needs of the people, but improve the health needs of users.

Ms Patty said the foundation seeks to expand the cause of social reform by deploying the creative talents of contestants who propose ideas that benefit communities where they either come from or have desperate needs that require attention.

The Gushegu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Issa Musah, on his part, challenged the residents to own the project and ensure the investment does not go waste.

He said every effort would be made by his office to ensure the residents are adequately supported in their day to day lives.