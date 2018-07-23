Photos: Take A Peek @ Sarkodie’s Secret Wedding

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popukarly known as Sarkodie, and his longtime girlfriend, Tracy have tied the nuptial knot in what appears to be a discreet white wedding ceremony on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

The beautiful ceremony took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra. The BET Award-winning rapper, on Tuesday, July 17 had a classy traditional ceremony ahead of the white wedding.

The couple, who have been together for more than 10-years, saw their white wedding graced by some notable public figures and celebrities.

Sarkodie and Tracy have a two-year-old daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo (Titi).

Sarkodie is a Ghanaian hip hop recording artist and entrepreneur from Tema. He won the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2012 BET Awards, and was nominated in the same category at the 2014 BET Awards.

In 2015, Sarkodie was ranked the 19th most Influential Ghanaian by e.tv Ghana. He is considered one of the major proponents of the Azonto genre and dance. Sarkodie is often named as one of Africa’s greatest hip hop artists.