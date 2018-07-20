GUBA Awards UK: Poet Nana Asaase Excites Audience

Poetry lovers were not left out of the fun and excitement at this year's GUBA Awards which was held in London recently.

Before, Kuami Eugene, AB Crenstil and other musicians would mount the stage to thrill the audience, there was a poetry performance by Philip Dua Oyinka, popularly known as Nana Asaase.

Nana Asaase was the opening act for the programme which awarded like Stormzy, Michel Dapaah (Big Shaq), broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi, among others.

This year's Ghana UK- Based Awards was held at the InterContinental Hotel in Greenwich, on Saturday July 14.

Nana Asaase has rich experience spanning more than a decade.

He blends the English Language with local languages, employing vivid metaphors and music to present a bridge between tradition and modernity.

He has performed for several prominent audiences including heads of state, academics, and entrepreneurs.