Jude Lomotey Advises Female Gospel Artistes To Be Submissive To their Men

Legendary gospel singer Jude Lomotey has made known some of the vital reasons that contribute to the collapse of marriages of her fellow gospel artistes.

The musician who has been married for twenty years speaking on Joy Prime’s ‘Gee Spot’ celebrity chat show mentioned that most of his colleagues grow horns and start to disrespect their husbands when they gain fame. According to her, most of her fellow musicians believe they are superstars so they are superhumans than their partners and that has given birth to many divorcees in the gospel world.

Jude Lomotey concluded during the interaction with MzGee, host of the program that female gospel stars refuse to be submissive when married.

“It still comes back to submissiveness. Sometimes when we become stars, we assume that we are all over the place so whatever the husband says does not matter again. The husband will overlook some things but when he talks and you go like you are superstar so you are superhuman and you should not be corrected, then the marriage will not work. The Bible tells women to be submissive for the men to love us” Jude Lomotey told MzGee on the Saturday show.

Jude Lomotey is best-remembered for her hit song, W’agye Me Abo So, Mokomoko Be, Twen, Ebesi Yie and many other