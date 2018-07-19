Stonebwoy Breaks Silence On Parting Ways With Zylofon Media

Following publication that reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has inked a distribution deal with Universal Music Group, West Africa , many were of the notion that the ‘Baafira’ singer has said goodbye to Zylofon Music.

The musician who is currently on a world tour decided to clear the air on rumours that he has ditched the Nana Appiah Mensah-owned record label for the world’s leading music company.

In a tweet to set the records straight, Stonebwoy said “I am STILL with ZYLOFON MUSIC. And We Have Signed A Deal With Universal Music Group!! Get Ready For Unlimited Speed.. #GhanaShallProsper“

Zylofon Media publicly announced Stonebwoy as their latest signee June last year after they had signed Kumi Guitar, Becca , Obibinii and Joyce Blessing.

Screen-shot- Stonebwoy