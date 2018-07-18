Zylofon Music Record Label Dominates Ghana Music Awards UK

Aside providing the needed succor and convivial environment for artistes to strive as a label, recognition for the performing artistes is also imperative and thus far since its inception, Zylofon Music has and is still providing all that.

The label came up tops thanks to the nomination of all the artistes on its roster in the 2018 edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK.

Kumi Guitar, Obibini, Joyce Blessing, Becca, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale got nods in the highly anticipated awards in London.

Shatta Wale and Kumi Guitar lead the pack with 4 nominations each with the venerated dancehall act getting recognition in the categories for Artiste of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song, and Best Video – while the highlife artiste notched nominations in Highlife Song, Highlife Artiste, Best Male Vocalist and Best Music Video.

Stonebwoy, another dancehall/reggae gem, garnered three nods; Artiste of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Gospel music songstress, Joyce Blessings came up with two nominations; Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year while Becca and Obibini had one each – Best Female Vocalist and Best Rapper respectively.

The Zylofon Music –recording artistes continue to put in the work in order to elevate their respective brands, Ghanaian music and the label, with the likes of Stonebwoy and Kumi Guitar performing outside the shores of Ghana currently.

Joyce Blessing is out with the music video for the single, 'La Mia Praise', Obibini is out with the single, 'Ahye Me' featuring KiDi while Becca preps the release of her new single, 'Nana' featuring Sarkodie.

Shatta Wale is feverishly preparing the release of his much anticipated album, 'Reign', which is slated for October 2018.