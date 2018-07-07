I’ve Been Dying To Have A One Night Stand With Mugeez For 9 Years-Female Musician

The Queen couldn’t hide her feelings anymore so she decided to make it public.Quin Haizel after declaring declaring her intention of wanting to be a lesbian and also accusing Wendy Shay for pirating her song “EKYE” featuring BBnZ’s Shaker is in the news again.

The “EKYE” singer in an Facebook post today revealed her long time crush.The guy she has been yearning to date in ages and he is Mugeez of R2bees.

The Spiritan Queen posted, “A Genuine Mugeez’ Crush

If I cld Take Dese Feeling Away I wld But I simply Can’t. I’ve had this Flirty Eyes For U for over 9 Yrs Now and it Still Lingers on. ‘R2bees’Mugeez,Geez ma G’ Lemme Cum Down Ma Gee,even if It’s jux 4 aNight .Jux a Flash Of U, I Drip Oceans”

Queen Haizel is currently doing a radio tour for her new single “TOOLI”