Mama Zimbi Foundation Receives 200 Pieces Of Wax Prints

Founder and leader of God Is Alive Evangelistic Ministry, Apostle Kwame Mensah, has donated over 200 pieces of African wax prints to widows of the Mama Zimbi Foundation.

He also donated bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil and other food items to the Kpeshie Orphanage as part of his 50th birthday celebration.

Over 100 widows who trooped to his church on Sunday morning also had a piece of cloth each.

Addressing members of his congregation at the Trade Fair branch of the church in Accra, Apostle Mensah said Christians must always think about the welfare of others first before thinking about themselves if they want God's blessings.

He added that he could have celebrated his birthday with his family and friends, but the desire to serve God first is his priority and not himself.

“If you follow your desire before that of God, you will always make a mistake but we must do the will of God first before ours in order not to make a mistake,” Apostle Mensah indicated.

He urged the widows and members of his church to always tell the truth and constantly read the Bible.

While tears flowed from the eyes of some of the recipients, others prayed to God to continue to bless the man of God for remembering them while celebrating his special day.

Adding his voice, Pastor Samuel Kofi Somuah, an associate pastor of God Is Alive Evangelistic Ministry, advised his congregants to make the study of the Bible to be a part of their lives.

“We can only learn from God through his words and grow in him,” he underscored.