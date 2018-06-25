National Theatre Celebrates 25th Anniversary With ‘Agoro’

The National Theatre of Ghana is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a programme dubbed 'Agoro', which is slated to take place from Thursday, June 28 to Saturday, June 30.

'Agoro' is aimed at educating, transforming and entertaining the general public with an added African orchestra music.

According to the Executive Director of National Theatre, Madam Amy Appiah Frimpong, the year-long celebration will begin today with a three-day workshop and symposia focusing on art, health and wellness.

“We have realised that there are a lot of sports men and women who sustain same injuries as dancers, actors and musicians, so we have put together a symposium to talk about art and health, which would bring together a lot of people from different fields to have a good body and also good voice,” she mentioned.

'Agoro' will partner with church choirs and other community choirs to have performances in their spaces and a concert party that will be travelling across the country with special editions of 'Fun World' and 'Kidafest'.

Madam Appiah Frimpong added that the symposium, which will create an opportunity for intellectual exchange of ideas, will start from June 25 to June 27, 2018 and there will be performances involving the three resident groups of the National Theatre – National Symposium Orchestra, National Drama Company and the National Dance Company- with international artistes from the United State of America and Canada as special guest.

The auditorium of the National Theatre, which was constructed in 1992, will entertain Ghanaians from June 28 to 30, 2018 at 7:00 pm each day as the main 'Agoro' programme is scheduled to take place.

It is being organised in collaboration with the National Theatre, Azaguno Incorporated and Ohio University.