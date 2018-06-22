Victoria Lebene covers Scream Magazine latest issue

Ghanaian actress and model Victoria Lebene is the new face featured on the latest edition of Scream Magazine.

In a chat with attractivemustapha.com, the fast rising actress said the edition captures details of her lifestyle, shares her dream and her future plans towards the movie industry.

The actress who is excited to be on the magazine took to her Instagram page to make the announcement.

“CUPIDS, look who’s on the COVER MAGAZINE for @screammag NIGERIA…..I couldn’t have graced this Golden magazine without your love and support!!! With a mind blowing industry’s future. This Issue features a review of Other Social Influencers, Style Check with BB Naija 3 housemate, Princess among others! Also Featurring my cover team, Ansah Ken @ansahkenphotography, Bertha Sarpong (Designer) @modabertha, MUA Ewura Abena @ewurababrides, Hair @firstchoisesalon.”

Victoria Lebene has featured in a number of movies, with the latest being Kobi Rana’s "My Name Is Ramadan' which was premiered during the just ended Eid-Ul-Fitr holidays.

