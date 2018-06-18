Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Kwaku Manu’s performance at Kumasi Salabash 2018

The much-awaited Salabash held at the Kumasi city mall on Saturday,16th June 2018 was one of a kind.

The show was organized by one of the most successful Kumawood actors cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin as part of the Muslim’s Eid ul Fitr celebration.

The Taabea sponsored show dubbed ‘Lilwin and friends’ together with the BET Award winner Stonebwoy and the presence of his colleague pulled a mammoth crowd on Saturday night leading to early Sunday morning.