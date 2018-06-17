Joe Mettle Is Set To Host The 2018 Edition Of His Annual Praiz On June 24

Gospel recording artiste and worship leader, Joe Mettle and his Love Gift team are set to host the 2018 edition of his annual Praiz Reloaded Concert on June 24th, 2018 at the Action Chapel International Headquarters, Spintex road, at 5PM.

This year’s edition is themed “Atmosphere of Miracles” and is based on the scripture in Acts 2:1-4. The concert will feature live stage performances from Joe Mettle and other artistes from Ghana, UK, France and Nigeria; they include Uncle Ato (Ghana), Onos Ariyo (Nigeria), Areatha Anderson (UK), Luigi Maclean (Ghana), and Simiane (France) among others.

Barely two weeks after being crowned the Best Male Artiste, Africa and receiving the Song of Excellence awards (Bonooni) at 2018 edition of the African Gospel Music and Media Awards in the UK, Joe Mettle is ready to host patrons to a memorable atmosphere of absolute worship filled with miracles and testimonies of God’s goodness.

This event is in its seventh successful year running and attracts audiences from the West African sub-region, USA, Canada, UK and across the world. Tickets for the event are available at all Vodafone retail shops in Accra and Tema, Action Chapel Bookshop, and also at Reverb Studios in Dansoman.

Praiz Reloaded is also proudly sponsored by Dusk Capital, Direct Savings and Loans, Holiday Inn Hotel, Jandel Limited and Ceejay Multimedia. The event is supported by Vodafone and powered by Reverb Studios.