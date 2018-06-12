Akwaboah On Why Kwabena Kwabena refused To Feature On Sark’s “Mary” Album

Kwabena Kwabena should have been on Sarkodie's 'Mary' album but he did not avail himself for the recording session.

This revelation was made by Akwaboah who wrote about 90% of songs on Sarkodie's 'Mary' album which was released in 2015.

He was speaking to Kojo Akoto Boateng on Citi TV's 'Saturday Live' show, when after performing 'Nobody's Business,' said he wrote the song with Kwabena in mind.

In the absence of Kwabena , he had to sing it himself.

Kwabena Kwabena

According to him, several attempts to get the 'Siwagedem' singer to feature on that song proved abortive.

“Actually, I wanted Kwabena Kwabena to do this song. I wrote this song for him. I called him several times but he did not mind me,” he said.

Akwaboah explained that he wanted variety on the ‘Mary’ album so he brought on board different artistes to perform the songs he wrote for Sarkodie.

Pat Thomas, Efya, Obrafuor, Mugeez, Chase and others were all featured on Sarkodie's 'Mary' album.

The album has songs like 'Wanna Be Loved' ft. Efya, 'Giant Steps' ft. Chase, 'Mewu' ft. Akwaboah, 'Always On My Mind' ft. Obrafour, 'Bra' ft. Pat Thomas and 'All Is You' ft. Mugeez.

Others are 'End Up Falling' ft. Akwaboah, 'Edwam Tesen,' 'Mary' and 'Sarkcess Story' ft Efya.

Akwaboah who is currently promoting his new album dubbed, 'Matters of the Heart' is a songwriter of great repute.

He has written songs for Efya, Kofi Sarpong, Becca, among others.

He has also won Songwriter of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Listen to ‘Nobody’s Business’ by Sarkodie ft. Akwaboah below:

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana