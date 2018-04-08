Plannet Machete Thrilled Fans at #TheWeWorryJam2018

Planett Machete Thrilled Fans at #TheWeWorryJam2018

Double H city, Hohoe was brought to a standstill on the 2nd of April led by Konda Empire’s rap sensation Planett Machete.

Scheduled to commence at 7 pm at [email protected] Down Below, the jam officially started at 8 pm DJ Kindergarten and DJ Authentic blasting the atmosphere with songs that resonated well with the charged up audience.

The highlight of the show came when Planett Machete mounted the stage amidst thunderous cheers and applause from fans. Machete raised the bar with a powerful performance. He has the crowd miming the lines of all his songs, including “We Worry”

Watch the electrifying performance HERE

The jam also saw crowd-pleasing performances from other artists including Skery Zee, Black Ewe Wolf, Makkon, Big Burnny Ventola and a surprise performance by CashVeel.

On a whole, The Worry Jam 2018 was more than a huge success and promises to return bigger next year.

A 2018 submission, According to Felix G (Yhakubu)