Kojo Antwi Thrill Joy FM Listeners At Ghana Month@Joy

If music is food for the soul, then the music man Kojo Antwi is the right sauce.

A legend who does not see himself as the greatest musician in Ghana; a multiple hit singer who does not need a hit song to entertain, the maestro, Kojo Antwi took his turn with grace on Joy FM’s personality programme with Lexis Bill, Thursday.

He came in love, adorned in all pink attire, with a multi-coloured head gear wrapped around his long dreadlocks kept well for the three-decade-long career.

Too humble for such an illustrious career, Kojo Antwi told Lexis Bill he does not consider himself as the greatest musician in Ghana and deferred to legends of old, Nana Ampadu, Kofi Johnson who blazed the trail before him.

Yet for the most part of the early 80s till now, the Afofanto hit singer, soothed many hearts, jammed many events and kept a nation alive with his rollicking songs some of which became the signature tunes for many men who were in love but never had the courage to propose.

He is the standard many aspire to, and through him, many other legends have been born.

The man who grew up in Darkuman in Accra with 12-siblings, “adventurous but calm” said he would have been a politician had his dream of being a musician fallen through.

Unlike many musicians who are aligned to political parties, the Maestro has kept a fine non-aligned movement going, swearing to use his voice to unite and not divide.

As Joy FM celebrates the Ghana month, the music man has some regrets. Even though there is a repertoire of songs, not many of them are patriotic.

Many of the ills of the society would have been curbed if many of the songs had been somewhat patriotic, he said.

He was alarmed at the growing gangsterism in the industry and referred to the recent gun shooting incident involving the Zylofon crew of Stonebwoy and Bulldog.

Even though he agreed Zylofon is doing a good job, he said the company must try and keep its great talents- Stonebwoy and Shata Wale- at peace with each other.

