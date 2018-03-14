Kwahu Citizens Abroad To Change The Face Of Easter Celebrations

Kwahu citizens in the diaspora have promised to use the 2018 Easter festivities as a social event and a development tool to enhance the area's fortune as a tourism destination.

Mr Obrempong Ansong-Dwamena, the coordinator of Kwahu Citizens Abroad, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the association would use the festivities both as business and social events.

This year's celebration is on the theme: 'engaging diasporas as development partners in the kwahu traditional area'.

Activities lined up include a homecoming event and fundraising dinner at Alisa Hotel in Accra on March 24, 2018 as part of efforts to raise money to help develop the Kwahu Traditional Area, and a cocktail and networking at Liberty Gardens Dome, Accra, on Wednesday, March 28.

There will be a bonfire night with the Police Band at Obomeng Kwahu on Thursday, March 29 and a clean-up exercise at Atibie Government Hospital on Friday, March 30.

A historical sight-seeing and float, health fair and educational programme will be held on March 30 and a football match between Okwahu United of North America vs Okwahu United FC in the morning of Saturday, March 31. This will be followed by a get-together at Nkwatia in the evening.

An interfaith church service at Atibie will be held on Sunday, April 1, followed by an all-white barbecue at Bepong.

There will be a meeting with the Okwahuman development partners in Accra on Monday, April 2 to run off the celebrations.