Fatau Keita To Thrill Fans In Ivory Coast

Fatau Keita, a singer, songwriter, guitarist and percussionist who blends the Dagomba language with highlife music, has been invited to perform at this year's edition of the Market for African Performing Arts (MASA) Festival in Ivory Coast from March 10 to 17.

Fatau Keita was selected for the festival based on his originality, musicality, stage presence and diversity.

The festival is an event that allows citizens of different African countries to showcase their talents and skills through live musical performances.

Touted as one of the biggest gathering of African musicians, stakeholders and music lovers, MASA Festival will see the performance of over 50 respected artistes across the continent.

International music promoters and booking agents from across the world will attend the event to look for music business opportunities.

Fatau Keita, who is expected to treat the audience to authentic traditional music mixed with highlife and Afro-pop, will perform with his Naawuni Bie Band.

Speaking on his preparedness for the festival, Fatau Keita's manager and producer, Enock Agyepong, stated that his artiste is ready to unleash an extraordinary performance to meet the demand of his cherished fans.

According to him, Fatau Keita will perform most of his award-winning songs, including his current single titled 'My Baby' featuring Wiyaala.

He added that before the show, music fans will be given the opportunity to interact with Fatau and take photographs with him.

He thanked the Ghanaian media, Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO) and the Copyright Office for their contribution towards the progress of Fatau's musical career.

The Ghanaian artiste and his Naawuni Bie Band won three awards at the year's edition of the Best Instrumentalists of Africa Festival (MIA) held in Benin from November 29 to December 2, 2017.- Daily Guide