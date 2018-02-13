NewSkool Hip-Hop King SK BOSS Enters The Music Game

Emerging hip-hop artiste SK BOSS has announced his presence on the music scene as he gears up to release his much awaited single Love Over Hate (LOH).

Thursday, 1st March 2018 is the official release of the audio while ending of March is slated for the release of the official video for the song. By this crafty work, he has maintained his NEWSKOOL hip hop King status.

It is quite interesting and unusual for hip-hop fans here in Ghana but, the swag, flow and brand look would surely make him a force in the music industry.

According to his management, SK BOSS Has come to stake a claim in competition at the highest level of international standards.

."We believe 2018 will be an interesting year for hip-hop and Ghana's music industry at large," the management said.

Watch snippet of the video

