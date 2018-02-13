modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY If By December I'm Still Alive, I Will Burn Down 'fake' Pastors Churches -S...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
9 hours ago | New Discovery

NewSkool Hip-Hop King SK BOSS Enters The Music Game

ModernGhana Entertainment Desk
NewSkool Hip-Hop King SK BOSS Enters The Music Game

Emerging hip-hop artiste SK BOSS has announced his presence on the music scene as he gears up to release his much awaited single Love Over Hate (LOH).

Thursday, 1st March 2018 is the official release of the audio while ending of March is slated for the release of the official video for the song. By this crafty work, he has maintained his NEWSKOOL hip hop King status.

It is quite interesting and unusual for hip-hop fans here in Ghana but, the swag, flow and brand look would surely make him a force in the music industry.

According to his management, SK BOSS Has come to stake a claim in competition at the highest level of international standards.

213201834952 image21

."We believe 2018 will be an interesting year for hip-hop and Ghana's music industry at large," the management said.

Watch snippet of the video

213201844532 fullsizerender1

Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line