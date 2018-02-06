Kuami Eugene Clears Air On Allegation That He Stole "Confusion" Song

Musician Kuami Eugene has refuted reports that he stole his latest hit song, ‘Confusion’ from a Malian musician.

The singer released ‘Confusion’ on his birthday, February 1, and in less than a week, it garnered over 300,000 views on YouTube.

However, some entertainment pundits have alleged that the musician stole the song from Malian musician, Sidiki Diabaté’s 2016 hit single, ‘Fais moi Confiance’.

But, speaking to JoyNews’ MzGee, the Lynx Entertainment record label signee, refuted the reports, saying no one person can own a melody.

“It’s not the same, it’s a melody and you can’t say you own a melody. It’s about creativity and not what people say. At the end of the day, they’re loving the song, go and check the comments. It’s a beautiful song,” he said.

He added that even though he credited Diabaté, he is disappointed in Ghanaians for neglecting the fact that he also took inspiration from two of Ghana’s celebrated highlife musicians; Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba.

Kuami Eugene noted that "after I released the song, I tweeted; Thank you guys for showing me much love and thank you to legends like Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi and Sidiki Diabaté’s from whom I took inspiration from to do this beautiful piece.”

“So I don’t get why people are still blogging that headline. I feel happy because Angela was able to make waves in two weeks which is amazing for a Ghanaian act.

"But this time around, Confusion is making waves in four days. We’ve got 350,000 views in four days which is amazing. I don’t know if people are loving the song because of the buzz or because I’m doing well and working harder,” he said.