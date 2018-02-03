Is marriage just about two consenting adults who commit to love each other through thick and thin staying together? Is marriage all about a man and a woman...
Home Affairs Preview: Is The Institution Of Marriage All About "I dos"?
Is marriage just about two consenting adults who commit to love each other through thick and thin staying together?
Is marriage all about a man and a woman cohabitating or responsibilities? Does marriage end or start after two lovebirds have said their I dos?
This Saturday, join Edem Knight-Tay, the host of Home Affair as she makes homes out of houses.
She is joined by experienced married couples and counsellors to dissect the institution of marriage.
The award-winning show airs from 6:15 to 8:30 am this and every weekend.
Watch the preview below: