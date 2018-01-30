modernghana logo

10 hours ago | Music News

Sir Mayor x GidBerry - Mama (Tekno Cover)

Gz Enter10ment
Tekno the game changer unleashed a timeless single here titled Mama.

And here is "If No Be God" crooner "Sir Mayor" with the talented ace music producer "Gidberry Amaga" cover of Mama, a song of praise from the heart.

The song practically aims at getting you to appreciate God for how far he has brought his people.

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/ptcqld9nxb/Sir_Mayor_Tekno_Cover_-_Mama.mp3

