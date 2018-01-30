2ND Beverage Awards Launched

Global Media Alliance (GMA), organiser of the Ghana Beverage Awards, has launched the 2017 edition of the awards with the introduction of two new categories.

The inclusion of the new categories — socially responsible beverage company of the year and new beverage of the year — brings to 13 the number of categories in the award scheme which is to honour players in the beverage industry while challenging them to excel beyond operations in Ghana.

Speaking at the media launch of the awards scheme in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, stated that the new addition was to encourage industry players to give back to society and be innovative.

“As a company, we are confident that the industry players who have kept us refreshed for many years will continue to challenge themselves to churn out the best beverage brands not just to meet international standards but to beat them as well,” he said.

Mr Boateng explained that 2017 was an exciting year with a lot of renewed spirits within the corporate world to align and tap into the opportunities that come with the developmental agenda of the new government.

“As a result, we are confident that the second edition of Ghana Beverage Awards will be a keenly contested one with participation from players who were unable to take part in the maiden edition,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, in his remarks emphasized his organisation's support to activities that seek to promote the name of Ghana on the international market.

“The Ghana Tourism Authority will support this initiative as part of promoting Ghanaian goods and services. In fact, these efforts are part of the bigger vision of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to see a more self-reliant Ghana moving beyond aid,” he said.

Mr Agyeman pointed out that beverages are the biggest in production when it comes to made-in Ghana goods giving the sense of hope that Ghana can drive her economy.

The awards is supported by the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG), Food Research Institute under Centre for Scientific and industrial Research (CSIR) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) are the organising partners in the event.

Awards category

The awards divided into three main groups— product specific which has spirit of the year, beer of the year, bitters of the year, water of the year, ciders/RTD of the year, CSD of the year, cocoa/chocolate/diary drink of the year, energy drink of the year, fruit juice of the year as its categories.

The manufacturer of the year and product of the year categories are under the general group, while socially responsible company of the year and new beverage of the year are the new included categories.