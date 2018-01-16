Watch & Dine Cinema, Ghana’s Premium Cinema To Open Soon At The Kumasi City Mall

With four (4) cinemas under one roof, Watch & Dine Cinema is the first of its kind in West Africa.

For many who have long yearned for a great cinema experience, the wait is finally over as Ghana’s premium cinema Watch & Dine Cinema located at the Kumasi City Mall readies to open for the general public late January.

A premium cinema among a few in the world like AMC Dine In (USA), Odeon Lounge (UK), Nu Metro (SA) etc, Watch & Dine Cinema is the first of its kind in West Africa and 13th on the list of highly rated cinemas around the world.

The cinema which had been under construction for a while per checks has upped the movie going experience by bringing the best of both worlds; a movie theatre and a restaurant all rolled in one.

Housing four (4) different movie halls, the halls are fitted with well furnished seats and convertible wood dine cartridges that makes the watching and dining experience worthwhile.

The Watch & Dine premium experience brings superior acoustics, richer imagery and a RealD 3D in all 4 halls.

According to the brains behind the Ghanaian owned cinema, Watch & Dine Cinema is to entertain movie lovers who wish to enjoy movies outside their homes and still grab some good food just as they could do in their home.

Again, they explain the aim of the ultra modern state of the art edifice is to revive the cinema going culture and give life to back to the movie industry which seems to have taken a nose dive.

For now, movie freaks and producers alike can brief a sigh of relief as Watch & Dine Cinema seeks to bridge the gap and offer luxury but affordable movie experience to everyone in the coming days.