Celebrated  Broadcaster, KOD, celebrates His 40th Birthday Today

Media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly called KOD, has celebrated his birthday today Saturday, January 13.

KOD who was born in 1978 at Winneba,, a town in the Central Region to the late Mr. James Aidoo, a retired Deputy Director of the Ghana Prisons, and Mrs. Margaret Aidoo, one of the founding members of the 31st December women’s movement.

He happens to celebrate the same birthday together with his sister-in-law Velma, wife of ace investigative journalist Raymond Archer.

The media expert, who also doubles as a fashion designer and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of clothing line “Nineteen 57”, had his Elementary Education at Winneba

He gained admission to Nifa Secondary School in Adukurom and later studied at Ghana Institute of Journalism(GIJ)

KOD, who currently works with Starr FM, first worked as a production assistant for a TV show on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC) for a short period of time and later left to join the then budding and vibrant Radio Gold.

He left the shores of Ghana later to England to seek greener pastures and to explore other opportunities.

While in England, KOD initially aspired to be a model but unfortunately got hired as a security person and was only posted to fashion houses like Ted Baker, Paul smith etc.

On one such duty posts, the manager at Paul Smith spotted the sharpness in his outfit and urged him to quit his job as a security guard and apply there as a sales person and seeing the huge opportunity opened to him; he quickly applied for the position and was successful.

As someone who is celebrating his 40th birthday, many would’ve expected KOD to organize one of the most extravagant birthday parties to commemorate such a salient moment, but the fashionista is said to be currently mourning his late uncle.

KOD, is married to fashion designer, Ophelia Crossland and together they have two (2) adorable daughters.