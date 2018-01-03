Ghanaian Journalist Stephen Nakujah Ties Knot With His Long Time Girlfriend Franca Agyabeng

Ghanaian Gospel Artiste Manager and Journalist, Stephen Kenneth Nakujah tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Franca Agyabeng on the last day of the year 2017.

The spectacular wedding ceremony which took place at the Cecilia Marfo Worship Centre was graced by popular gospel diva Gifty Osei, Sammy Flex, Entertainment Journalist of the year Attractive Mustapha , gospel duo Willie and Mike etc .

Former Deputy Ghanaian Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China also attended the ceremony

Stephen Kenneth Nakujah has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade and has contributed immensely to the creative arts sector of the country.

He is currently the manager for the revered spiritual woman of God Evangelist Cecilia Marfo

below are the pictures and Videos of the wedding



