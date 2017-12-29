Philipa Baafi Drops New Hit, 'Mede Bema Wo' Ahead Of Newyear

Ghanaian gospel musician, Philipa Baafi has released a new hit, 'Mede Bema Wo' for Christmas and ahead of the New Year celebrations.

The touching gospel hit, 'Mede Bema Wo' (I will give all to you) was released in a while ago which is gaining grounds all areas across Ghana and beyond.

The hit which was released not long ago has got over thousands of views on YouTube and a countless of downloads.

Philipa is one of the greatest gospel musicians in Ghana who are pushing through the works of God through music as well as inspiration the children of God.