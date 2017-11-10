A political pissing today can make or unmake you tomorrow hence if you want to piss today; do it strategically and tactfully.By: OBIBINII PAA-KWASI
Brand New !! Wisa Greid - I Miss You ft. Bisa Kdei
Wisa Greid is back with a big bang!
Exclusively signed under the Black Avenue Muzik label, he drops his first single 'I Miss You' featuring renowned crooner 'Bisa Kdei' on this beautiful fusion of highlife & afrobeats produced by DJ Breezy.
Download and Enjoy.
Soundcloud : https://soundcloud.com/user-98448858/wisa-greid-ft-bisa-kdei-i-miss-you-prod-dj-breezy
Youtube :
Wisa 1