International Wine Festival & Trade Show On Friday

Lovers of good wine, food and music will be in once again for a great treat as another edition of the VinAfrica International Wine Festival & Trade Show comes off this week at the Labadi Beach Hotel and the Best Western Premier Hotel, both in Accra.

Friday, November 10 is the big Akwaaba Night at the Labadi Beach Hotel where guests will be welcomed to a food and wine expo embracing vineyard owners from abroad, buyers, importers and all who cherish the good life.

There will be marquees of delicious food from different countries and a wide array of appropriate accompanying wines. For real foodies and wine enthusiasts, it will a pleasurable night of good company and useful networking.

The special attraction on the night will be a performance by the extremely talented Noella Wiyaala and her Djimba World Band. She will dole out gripping material from her ever-expanding repertoire.

The energetic, pleasant young lady from the Upper West Region has been praised globally for her fascinating stage act and powerful voice. She is an attention-grabber from the moment she gets on stage and guests can look forward to a rousing time with her from 7.00pm.

The Best Western Premier Hotel will host activities slated for Saturday, November 11. These include interaction with wine producers and sampling of their products, presentations by guests from the ECOWAS region and a pool party with live music from the Calabash Band.

A sumptuous six-course gala dinner prepared by three world-class chefs has been lined up to round off the festival on Sunday, November 12 at the Labadi Beach Hotel. There will be a surprise guest of honour at the dinner.

The famous Abrantie Amakye Dede will be in attendance with some ‘serious’ music to delight everyone. There will also be a fashion show and raffles for trips to vineyards from participating countries in the festival.