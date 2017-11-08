Lydia Forson Wins Big For Ghana, Grabs Best Actress At AFRIFF Awards In Nigeria

Lydia Forson

Renowned actress Lydia Forson has won the best actress award at the 2017 edition of Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Nigeria.

She becomes the first Ghanaian actress to win an AFRIFF.

The award, however, comes at a time majority of Ghanaian filmmakers are complaining that the industry is almost collapsed. The win, therefore, is expected to be beacon of hope for Ghana's film industry.

Lydia won the award for her performance in the Peter Sedufia directed film, 'Keteke', and the award comes with a cash prize, NEWS-ONE gathered.

The outspoken actress took to social media to announce her feat on Instagram and also expressed her gratitude to AFRIFF, the movie's director and her co-lead actor, Adjetey Annang.

She, however, regretted her inability to attend the event.

“Dear @petersedufia thanks for making Keteke probably one of the hardest films I've done. I look back at the heat, snakes, bug bites, hunger, sweat, near death experience , my frustration and all the things we endured making this film and see that it was all so worth it. And to @adjeteyanang I will make movies with you for the rest of my life if I could. Thanks for always making me better, you're a rarity in this world and I'm so blessed to have experienced working with you on so many projects. Can't wait for the next,” she said.

AFRIFF is a week-long annual film festival that takes place in Nigeria, founded in 2010 by Chioma Ude.

The event normally features award shows and film training classes for industry players.

This year's edition, which took place from October 29 to November 4, was climaxed with the AFRIFF Globe Awards at the Eko Hotel & Suites.