1 hour ago | General News

Lil Win's Maiden 'Our Day Party' Records Huge Success

The comic film actor and entertainer, Kwadwo Nkansah, known in the showbiz industry as Lil win over the weekend held kids to a spellbound at the maiden edition of a children entertainment program, Our Day With Lilwin.

The event took place at Tema Sports Stadium in Tema.

Organized in collaboration with Promohouse and Boss Nation Music the program was used to create awareness on child labour which remains a threat to children in both urban and rural communities across the country.

Before Lil Win's arrival, the children had enjoyed fascinating performances of Pope Skinny, Eno, DJ Wobete and 2017 Talented kids winner, DJ Switch.

Around 3 p.m Lil win in the convoy of the organizers arrived in an open-top salon car.

The children could not hide their joy when they saw him.

Lil Win's performance saw the children dancing and shouting throughout the program.

He later distributed educational materials to the children while sponsors prizes to winners of various competitions held as part of the program.

