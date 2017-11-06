Pearl Nyarko Crowned Miss Malaika 2017

A 19-year-old student of the University of Ghana, Pearl Nyarko, was crowned Miss Malaika 2017, held at the National Theatre in Accra last Saturdayl November 4.
She beat other nine other beautiful and intelligent young ladies — Han, Keila, Val, Johan, Eleanor, Abby, Sheila, Helen and Vanessa — to win the enviable title — a car and cash.
Moments after being decorated with the Miss Malaika 2017 crown, Pearl Nyarko drove home a brand Renault saloon car, whose keys were handed to her by organisers of the event, Charterhouse, among other mouth-watering prizes
Vanessa Xola Donkor and Helen Cudjoe Levu were adjudged the first and second runner-ups respectively.
The event, put together by Charterhouse Ghana, witnessed performances from Kwame Eugene, Kidi and Ghana's fast-rising dancehall artiste Ebony, King Promise and Adina.
This year's Miss Malaika had John Dumelo, Naa Ashorkor and Becca as judges.
