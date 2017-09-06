modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Two Minutes Then I'm Done - Funny Face Ex Wife Was Right

18 minutes ago | SixTo Lyf.com

Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face has been trending recently over comments made against him by his Ex wife that he last only 2 minutes in bed.

Funny face has come out to deny the allegation leveled against him by his Ex wife and also called her a liar.

In a recent Post on Instagram, the comedian who seems not perturbed by his premature ejaculation has admitted that 2 minutes then he's done.

In the video, funny face is jokingly washing car in his compound and has called for only ladies to bring their cars to his new washing bay two minutes then he's done.

This is what he posted:
Just opened a new washing bay at my house ... Pls bring ur cars ! Ladies only ... Two Two minutes den am done .. Lol #whatapity

This confirms what his Ex wife Madam Elizabeth Ntim said about him lasting for only 2 minutes in bed and his “early ejaculation” denied their marriage the joy it needed.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Rumors & Gossips

TOP STORIES

GHC10.45m McDan Loan: ‘Finance Minister Won’t Survive On Judgment Day’

2 hours ago

GHC10.45m McDan Loan: I Did No Wrong--Finance Minister

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Just be ordinary and nothing special.Eat your food,move your bowels,pass water,and when you're tired,go and lie down.The ignorant will laugh at me,but the wise will understand.

By: Cephas Ahlidji quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39774.4021
Euro5.23815.2431
Pound Sterling5.71485.7223
Swiss Franc4.59214.5962
Canadian Dollar3.55803.5613
S/African Rand0.34170.3419
Australian Dollar3.52723.5341
body-container-line