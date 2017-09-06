TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3977
|4.4021
|Euro
|5.2381
|5.2431
|Pound Sterling
|5.7148
|5.7223
|Swiss Franc
|4.5921
|4.5962
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5580
|3.5613
|S/African Rand
|0.3417
|0.3419
|Australian Dollar
|3.5272
|3.5341
Two Minutes Then I'm Done - Funny Face Ex Wife Was Right
Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face has been trending recently over comments made against him by his Ex wife that he last only 2 minutes in bed.
Funny face has come out to deny the allegation leveled against him by his Ex wife and also called her a liar.
In a recent Post on Instagram, the comedian who seems not perturbed by his premature ejaculation has admitted that 2 minutes then he's done.
In the video, funny face is jokingly washing car in his compound and has called for only ladies to bring their cars to his new washing bay two minutes then he's done.
This is what he posted:
Just opened a new washing bay at my house ... Pls bring ur cars ! Ladies only ... Two Two minutes den am done .. Lol #whatapity
This confirms what his Ex wife Madam Elizabeth Ntim said about him lasting for only 2 minutes in bed and his “early ejaculation” denied their marriage the joy it needed.
