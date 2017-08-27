TOP STORIES
Call Me Gadossey, Dawn ODG Changes Showbiz Name
Ghanaian Afrobeats /hip hop artiste formerly known with the showbiz name Dawn ODG announces a sudden change in brand name to "Gadossey" which also happens to be his surname.
Dawn ODG has been making large trending moves this year when he started promoting his single "Tha Carter Vine " followed by his crush episode with Ebony Reigns of which he even decided to drop a surprise package for her.
Known in real life as Gadossey Kwame Victory , he also the CEO of an Internet Marketing Company Make It work Technologies and Unbeatable Music studio all located in Ghana.
Changing his brand name from Dawn ODG which meant "Discipling a Whole Nation On Da Ground which a totally was message to his fans has taken effects from Saturday August 26 ,2017 where all his social handles have already been changed to @gadossey1 .
But from his management this rebranding is part of the total package GADOSSEY (Dawn ODG) wants to give to his followers and he is not going to let go his message and music mission , he will continue to be a motivating hand to the youths of Ghana.
