If you keep stopping and throwing stones at every dog that barks at you , you will never get your destinationBy: Francis kpolu
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3786
|4.3830
|Euro
|5.1608
|5.1643
|Pound Sterling
|5.6856
|5.6931
|Swiss Franc
|4.5142
|4.5165
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4513
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3291
|Australian Dollar
|3.4438
|3.4511
Photos: Nkosuohemaa Nana Ama Mcbrown Turns a Year Older Today
Ghanaian actress and screen goddess, Nana Ama Mcbrown is a year older today, August 15.
Empress, as she is affectionately called in the industry released exclusive and lovely photos ahead of the celebration.
Mcbrown is one of the few actresses in Ghana who has consistently won the hearts of movie fans since her arrival on the screens.
The beautiful actress got married to her long time boyfriend, Mensah barely a year ago.
