Photos: Nkosuohemaa Nana Ama Mcbrown Turns a Year Older Today

SeanCityGH.com
2 hours ago | Photo News

Ghanaian actress and screen goddess, Nana Ama Mcbrown is a year older today, August 15.

Empress, as she is affectionately called in the industry released exclusive and lovely photos ahead of the celebration.

Mcbrown is one of the few actresses in Ghana who has consistently won the hearts of movie fans since her arrival on the screens.

The beautiful actress got married to her long time boyfriend, Mensah barely a year ago.

