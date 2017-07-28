TOP STORIES
Ever since Mauritius is populated with Indians the country prospers all the time.By: Kamla Persad
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
My next album is strictly Reggae - Samini
Friday, July 28, 2017 — Celebrated Ghanaian Musician, Samini, in a radio interview with Kwame Bee on Kasapa 102.5fm has hinted, his next album will be strictly Reggae.
The top notch performer and prolific songwriter who returned from the USA few days ago after playing some concerts abroad is enjoying a massive response for his latest single "My Own" produced by DJ Frass in Jamaica on the Reggae Fest Riddim officially, which hosted other heavy names like Tarrus Riley, Richie Spice, I-Octane, Jesse Royal, Chris Martin, Etana and others.
Link to #MyOwn Video on YouTube:
"It is time for matured music, #MyOwn is a sneak pick for the next phase of things to happen. The fans should watch out for a complete Reggae project — my next album, it will be strictly Reggae," Samini disclosed.
His thoughts on Reggae Music:
"If you listen to most of our Ghanaian Highlife music, one of the key elements you will find in Highlife is the Reggae rhythm. There are examples of Ghanaian musicians who have done that. The likes of Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, the late Daasebre Gyamenah who have several hit songs that are Reggae infused. So those of us who grew up listening to those, easily gravitated to that. Most of the records we listened to were Reggae and that makes it easier for you as a Ghanaian to do Reggae. Even with the historical connection of Reggae points to that."
FULL INTERVIEW ON YOUTUBE:
Samini further added that, "doing Reggae music in Ghana and surviving that market is very hard. Those of our Ghanaian artistes who have made it with Reggae (huge on the international scene) are Rocky Dawuni, Black Prophet, just to mention a few — and they had to leave the shores of Ghana to sacrifice a good number of years for Reggae. It's not easy to push pure Reggae here, so when I started, I had to infuse a lot more Ghana-flavoured stuff like the Twi, Ga, Dagaati and others."
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Dancehall News