Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
AMA K. Abebrese, Lucy Quist Join Stars in NYC for the FACE List Awards
July 21, 2017- New York, NY- On Saturday, July 15th, the FACE List Awards, the biggest celebration of pan-African achievement, took place in NYC. Pioneers and trailblazers such as world renowned Civil Rights Leader Rev. Dr. Al Sharpton, NBA star Serge Ibaka, international business leader Mimi Alemayehou, and others were honored for their achievements and impact on the pan-African community.
Ghanaian actress Ama K. Abrebrese and CEO and Managing Director of Airtel Ghana Lucy Quist attended the occasion as special guests. Lucy Quist spoke on the Business and Technology panel at the Pan-African Women Forum on Thursday, and then presented the Trailblazer Award to Beverly Bond, founder of Black Girls Rock at the main awards gala on Saturday.
Ama K. graced the occasion also as a speaker at the Pan-African Women Forum, where she spoke on the Fashion and Entertainment panel. She also served as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the FACE List Awards gala on Saturday.
Watch Highlights from the FACE List Awards here:
The FACE List Awards is the capstone event of the annual Pan-African Weekend in New York, organized by Bábu Global, the producers of the Ghana Legacy Honors in Accra. Bábu Global launched the Ghana Legacy honors this past March in commemoration of Ghana’s independence anniversary. Ghanaian icons such as Ozwald Boateng, David Adjaye, Anna Bossman, Sam Jonah, and others were honored.
General News