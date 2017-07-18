modernghana logo

Pictures + Video - Bisa Kdei Headlines Afro Festival In New Jersey, Newark

Bossu Kule
33 minutes ago | Music News

Multiple award winning Ghanaian musician Bisa K'dei is currently in the United States for his tour and the pictures we have below tell us he is selling out huge venues over there.

He has visited a couple of states as part of his Road 2 Konnect tour and the recent is New Jersey, Newark, as he headlines this year's Afro Festival.

The event is said to have pulled thousands of crowd and almost everyone at the event was there to witness Bisa Kdei as he entertains them with some of his hot banging songs.

Bisa Kdei performed a lot of songs, from his Azonto Fiesta to the current "Life" which features Nigeria's Patoranking.

We have a video of what really happened on stage when that Life song was dropped and it was just crazy.

Maybe you should watch the video as well.

