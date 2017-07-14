TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Lil Win Ft Top Kay & Zack - Blow (Official Video)
Actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win is back again and this time, with the music video for his collaboration with Top Kay and Zack titled BLOW
The audio for the song was released few days ago and gradually becoming the latest jam on the street.
In the visuals for Blow, Lil Win appears to be a boxer -- and you wont believe who his opponent is.
Well, at the end of the day, height doesnt matter when it comes to real battle.
Directed by Steve Gyamfi of Red Motions Pictures, Blow is the perfect pill for your boredom and as we can all testify, Lil Win surely knows how and when to entertain the world.
Watch below..
