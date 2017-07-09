TOP STORIES
New Music: Kings—Ziben (@iamZiben)
After a massive appreciation of his first Mixtape – BACK TO THE THRONE by his supporters and lovers of good music around the world, which was release in the first week of the year 2017, the always astonishing Nigeria HipHop/Rap Artiste - ZiBEN is here with his debut official Single –KINGS.
Kings is a HipHop/Rap song which encourages everyone to live an excellent life and be the light in the midst of this world that is getting darker every day, because that's our responsibility as sons of the Light. The Song was produced by Rolexz.
Download to Kings
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/214974
[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/321392635" params="auto_play=true&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]
Buy Kings
http://bit.ly/kings_ziben_download
ABOUT ZIBEN
ZiBEN is a fast-rising Nigerian Rap/Hip-Hop Artiste. He pop-up in Southern Nigeria music scene when the Hip-Hop Pastor – P Harmony featured him on his song – Testimony, now the young man is making amazing impact through his Music around Nigeria.
ZiBEN, who brands himself as 'Son Of The Light' is described as the new face of truth-filled Hip Hop/Rap Music and has performed with and share the stage with notable names in the industry like Uncle Ben (MTN Project Fame), Nikki Laoye, Tim GodFrey, Harry Song, Dachief Umoh, Freke Umoh, Segun Obe, Pasto Goddy Goddy and others.
Follow ZIBEN on Twitter, Instagram & Facebook via @iamZiben
