Music: Joseph Shaibu - Ojo Omamanya Ft. Grace Emmah ( Prod. Dannybee)

Jospeh Shaibu Released his first single titled You Are Holy on the 7th of Dec. 2016. A song that was and is still a blessing to many with amazing and mind blowing testimonies...
In continuation of the great work God is doing, he decided to release another song as received from the Lord titled: OJO-OMAMANYA.
The song is a code mixing of both English and Igala Language talking about Gods mastery in turning impossibilities to tangible realities because they is nothing difficult for him and nothing he can not do.
This song has been blessing me personally from the morning he received
it from the Lord down to the studio. while recording this great song,
all the people that walked in and out of the studio kept testifying
and now its your turn to testify. As you worship Ojo-Omamanya with
this song your love for God will increase, your health challenges will
come to an end, God will give u miracle babies, Jobs, heal your
Finances, relationship's, carrier, give you direction and break limits
and status squo in your life and destiny in Jesus name.
Download and Testify.
DOWNLOAD AUDIO 1
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/k3jw7z3klw/Joseph_Shaibu_-_Ojo_Omamanya_Ft_Grace_Emmah.mp3
DOWNLOAD AUDIO 2
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/241911/by/xSjyMpjKsG
ABOUT
Joseph Shaibu, Is a musician and a minister of the gospel of the
kingdom of Christ who is passionate to see the glory of the lord
covering the whole world as the waters covers the sea. And one among
his compass tools is Music.
He was miraculously born into the family of Elder Gabriel Shaibu then
living at idah local govt. Area in Kogi state where he had his early
education and higher institution. He studied Accountancy after after
graduating in 2012, he moved immediately to lokoja the capital of Kogi
state to begin fully the pursuit of his passion and call (Music). He
enrolled at The Planeth Shakers Music Academy under the direct
instruction of Mr Sanjo Ajani (C.E.O) Spent one year both learning and
was been privileged to teach others.
But because of his passion for excellence he decided to take his
carrier to the next level so he took a very bold step in moving to
Lagos in 2014 under the permission and encouragement of his lovely
parents Elder/Deaconess Gabriel Shaibu and was admitted at the
prestigious Peter king college of music Badagry Lagos where he studied
and out as the best in his major subject (Saxophone) With awards. He
is also certified by the Associate Board of Royal Schools of Music
(ABRSM) London (UK) in Grade five (5) theory of music, and a grade
Seven (7) in Saxophone Practice at the Musical Society Of Nigeria
(MUSON) among many other qualification's.
He has Ministered and performed in several states across the country
to the glory of God and presently he Lectures at the Peter King
College Of Music Lagos.
Serve the lord without reservation's at the Rhema Gospel Church hqts
Lagos from where he reaches out to nations of the world.
He is the C.E.O of "Ajostars International" a vision of his, and also
the Convener of the Prospective S.o.W.
