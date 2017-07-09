modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Music: Joseph Shaibu - Ojo Omamanya Ft. Grace Emmah ( Prod. Dannybee)

McBishop James
1 hour ago | Gospel News

Jospeh Shaibu Released his first single titled You Are Holy on the 7th of Dec. 2016. A song that was and is still a blessing to many with amazing and mind blowing testimonies...

In continuation of the great work God is doing, he decided to release another song as received from the Lord titled: OJO-OMAMANYA.

The song is a code mixing of both English and Igala Language talking about Gods mastery in turning impossibilities to tangible realities because they is nothing difficult for him and nothing he can not do.

This song has been blessing me personally from the morning he received

it from the Lord down to the studio. while recording this great song,

all the people that walked in and out of the studio kept testifying

and now its your turn to testify. As you worship Ojo-Omamanya with

this song your love for God will increase, your health challenges will

come to an end, God will give u miracle babies, Jobs, heal your

Finances, relationship's, carrier, give you direction and break limits

and status squo in your life and destiny in Jesus name.

Download and Testify.
DOWNLOAD AUDIO 1
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/k3jw7z3klw/Joseph_Shaibu_-_Ojo_Omamanya_Ft_Grace_Emmah.mp3

DOWNLOAD AUDIO 2
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/241911/by/xSjyMpjKsG

ABOUT
Joseph Shaibu, Is a musician and a minister of the gospel of the

kingdom of Christ who is passionate to see the glory of the lord

covering the whole world as the waters covers the sea. And one among

his compass tools is Music.
He was miraculously born into the family of Elder Gabriel Shaibu then

living at idah local govt. Area in Kogi state where he had his early

education and higher institution. He studied Accountancy after after

graduating in 2012, he moved immediately to lokoja the capital of Kogi

state to begin fully the pursuit of his passion and call (Music). He

enrolled at The Planeth Shakers Music Academy under the direct

instruction of Mr Sanjo Ajani (C.E.O) Spent one year both learning and

was been privileged to teach others.
But because of his passion for excellence he decided to take his

carrier to the next level so he took a very bold step in moving to

Lagos in 2014 under the permission and encouragement of his lovely

parents Elder/Deaconess Gabriel Shaibu and was admitted at the

prestigious Peter king college of music Badagry Lagos where he studied

and out as the best in his major subject (Saxophone) With awards. He

is also certified by the Associate Board of Royal Schools of Music

(ABRSM) London (UK) in Grade five (5) theory of music, and a grade

Seven (7) in Saxophone Practice at the Musical Society Of Nigeria

(MUSON) among many other qualification's.
He has Ministered and performed in several states across the country

to the glory of God and presently he Lectures at the Peter King

College Of Music Lagos.
Serve the lord without reservation's at the Rhema Gospel Church hqts

Lagos from where he reaches out to nations of the world.

He is the C.E.O of "Ajostars International" a vision of his, and also

the Convener of the Prospective S.o.W.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Gospel News

TOP STORIES

Dubious Black Stars Support Fund: NIB MD Drops Big Names Behind Acco...

37 minutes ago

‘Stop Sharing Market Stalls Among Cronies!’

42 minutes ago

quot-img-1A hungry man is an angry man.

By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line