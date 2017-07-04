TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
‘Kejetia Vs Makola’ Launched, Start Airing 22nd Of July On Joy Prime
Auditoriums at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel was filled to capacity as audience rushed to get a glimpse of the hilarious courtroom sitcom Kejetia Vs Makola which was launched and premiered in Accra July 2nd and 3rd.
The Premier which was well received, was officially launched by Joy Prime’s Channel Manager Miss Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong.
“Kejetia Vs Makola” is an urban satirical show and a subversion of the Law Procedural genre. The production is unscripted and the Actors purely deliver on Skill and Talent.
The first of its kind on Ghana TV, it follows the amusingly unconventional legal battles between a band of misfit lawyers claiming to have been trained in law at a certain Ghana School of The Law somewhere at Kejetia and their colleagues from Ghana School of Law at Makola.
The cases which appear before the court are invariably bizarre, and outrageous ones. The court is presided over by a young, hip, eccentric and fun-loving judge, Honourable Judge Louis Lamis, which means his views on various cases aren't always normal, nor are his judgments. Logic and realism are mostly abandoned by the Judge and Kejetia Lawyers for the sake of a joke.
The lawyer who claims he has received training Law from a certain Ghana School of the Law at Kejetia, Richmond Xavier Amoakoh now affectionately called Asormenigon, and his colleagues who according to the show have had training at Makola – Nana Gyasi Owusu , Patrick Ato Dadzie , Rebecca Mauro and Daniel Delong would fall on any piece of information and apply it as a law.
Also starring on the side of Ghana Law School, Makola is Nana Gyasi Owusu: Lawyer Ignatuis "the fiery one" Bemenegya whose over confidence over the knowledge of the law annoys the Kejetia Lawyers at every instance.
Joy Prime in Partnership with Liezer-Legacy Productions, producers of the sitcom were overwhelmed with the positive public attendance of Ghanaians hence were forced to have a third viewing on both days from two Auditoriums instead of the initial plan of using the main Auditorium at La Palm alone for two viewings each day.
Speaking briefly at the launch, according to Miss Sarpong “Multi TV’s continual support for Local Ghanaian Comedy is reiterated by the Launch of Kejetia Vs Makola upon the backdrop of 233 Comedy Show the Channel launched in 2015 which hosted local comedy acts and showcased them to the rest of Africa”. She also hinted on the Channel’s bid to launch another satirical Production soon.
Kejetia Vs Makola is set to start on airing on Joy Prime starting 22nd July 2017. Joy Prime is free-to-air on all digital TV Sets in Ghana, on Multi TV and DSTV & GoTV’s Channel 281 and 180 respectively within Ghana and Parts of Africa.
