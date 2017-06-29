TOP STORIES
Several artistes have been ungrateful to me - Quick Action
Ghanaian sound engineer Quick Action has expressed disappointment at the way some artistes he has helped in the past, have treated him.
Born Joseph Appiah, the sound engineer told KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, how some artistes forget about sound engineers who sacrifice to help them get to the top.
“Many artistes have been ungrateful to me, our way of working with artistes in this country is like trying to build a brand together. Sometimes we don’t take money, we work just to get the positive result but at the end of the day they end up recording in different studios,” he explained.
According to him, “appreciation is a master key. It is not necessarily about Quick Action but the future producers, I am saying this so we can get proper relationship with artistes and producers.”
He singled out praise for Bright of the Buk Bak fame whom "I recorded ‘Light Over Darkness’ album with him with no charge.
"But today, I’m making it known that my first car was from Bright because he appreciated what I did for him.”
The man behind Samini’s ‘Odo’ hit song, explained that, “appreciation does not necessarily mean money but showing concern as well or appreciating the fact that someone helped you to make up something,” he noted.
“Those that we support without taking money don’t come back to say thank you when they gain the platform,” he said.
Quick Action, who has also worked with Sarkodie and Kwadee, said: “I have had very bad experiences with upcoming artistes and musicians but I can’t stop helping them but I am a bit careful this time.”
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
