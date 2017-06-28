TOP STORIES
Coke Studio Africa hosts Bebe Cool, Jason Derulo & Falz Derulo
Ugandan and East African Music General ‘Big Size’ – Bebe Cool and Nigerian rapper cum songwriter; Falz real names Folarin Falana are set to hit the recording studios of Coke Studio Africa 2017 this week in Kenya.
According to sources in Coke Studio Africa – Kenya, Bebe Cool and Falz have two tasks;
Each musician shall be requested to pick a song from the other and record his own version of that particular song ( Bebe has a song titled ‘Freedom’. So Falz has to get the lyrics and the beats of that song then record his own version same applies to Bebe, he has to pick among Falz songs and do the same)
Secondly both artists shall record a single together and this shall be done with the artistry of renowned Nigerian music Producer and Songwriter GospelOnDeBeatz famous for his production of ‘All of you’ a track done by Davido.
This is week two of Coke Studio – Kenya. The first week saw Bebe Cool record with American music giant Jason Darulo and 2017 BET Winner Ray Vanny from Tanzania.
Bebe Cool told the media in his homeland that in 2017, he intends to embark on music collabos with other African music stars on the continent.
He has so far released ‘MboziZaMalwa’ which he did with Kenyan Music group and MTV Mama 2016 winners Sauti Sol.
Before 2017 comes to an end Bebe Cool is set to release a collabo ‘My Wife’ with Ghanaian Dancehall star Stonebwoy.
The year 2017 seems to be quite busy for the East African Music General as he muscles his way to link up with hos fellow established stars in the African continent.
