Africa Shines At 2017 BET Awards As Continent Get Hosting Gigs
LAGOS, 24 June 2017: Africa will be in the fray at the #BETAwards17 as South Africa's Nomzamo Mbatha and Pearl Thusi will be representing the continent this weekend when they bring more glitz and glam to the 2017 ‘BET Awards from Los Angeles.
Nomzamo will co-host the International Awards stage alongside US model Eva Marcille, while Pearl Thusi will be hosting the “Global Glitz and Glam” on the red carpet alongside music manager and entrepreneur Johnny Wright.
Commenting, Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa said; “The BET Awards is one of the only awards ceremonies in the world that honours and recognises artists on a global platform. Having Nomzamo host the BET International Awards and Pearl being part of the event is a tremendous honour.”
Expressing her excitement, Nomzamo Mbatha said; “When I first found out I was nervous; but then my nerves calmed down and the excitement kicked in. I'm ready to celebrate all the African, European and Goodwill Ambassadors who are recipients of these awards. Eva Marcille is amazing and beautiful – the stage is home to her and she owns it. I'm ready to not only make South Africa and the continent proud, but to show them how to bring it on."
According to MTV Base Lip Sync Battle Africa host, Pearl Thusi, hosting at the 'BET Awards 2017 would be an amazing experience. “I’m so honoured to play a part in the 2017 BET Experience. It’s my first time attending the BET Awards and it’s been incredible thus far. Everyone has been so gracious and incredible and I can’t wait to see the magic my co-host and I will create on the Global Glitz & Glam red carpet.” She added.
Wizkid, Davido, Tekno & Mr Eazi have all been nominated alongside four others for the 2017 BET Awards in the “Best International Act: Africa” category.
The 2017 ‘BET Awards will air exclusively on BET (DStv channel 129) on 27 June 2017 at 19:00 WAT.
For more information on the BET Awards, visit www.betafrica.tv , like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BETinAfrica , or join the conversation about the channel on Twitter and Instagram @BET_Africa using the hashtag #BETAwards17.
