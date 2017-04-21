NoToGalamsey: Kojo Antwi fumes over galamsey

Ace musician Julius Kojo Antwi, simply known as Kojo Antwi, has registered his disgust at the increasing illegal mining popularly known as galamsey in Ghana.
He is, therefore, urging his fellow musicians to get involved in the fight against it in Ghana.
The musician believes that galamsey has become a canker and requires a unified effort from all well-meaning Ghanaians, including musicians, to fight it.
His comment follows government’s decision to clamp down on galamsey operations in Ghana.
The move, which is seen as positive by a cross section of Ghanaians, won the support of many including the media, which are also waging a campaign against the deadly act with the slogan, #NoToGalamsey .
Speaking about the issue, ‘Mr Music-man’, as he is popularly referred to, said that the time has come for musicians to focus their lenses on the nefarious activities of ‘galamseyers’ in Ghana and its adverse impact on society.
The ‘Akonoba’ crooner said that musicians should start writing songs about such important issues as part of their contribution to fight against the menace and reduce the over-concentration on sex-related issues in their songs.
He continued that, Ghanaians appreciate and love music so much and it is the best medium of communication to propagate the need for us to stop galamsey in the country.
“We are confronted with the situation where all our water bodies are being destroyed by galamsey activities, so if our water bodies are being destroyed and we overlook it and decide to sing about the pleasures in life alone, then we have a problem. I think it is a must for us to play our part as musicians in the fight against us ungodly act,” he said.
He said the fight against galamsey is long overdue adding that it should have started a long time ago.
The multiple award winner expressed concern about the extent of damage galamsey has caused to the vegetation in Ghana.
“When you listen to radio and watch television and you hear and see the havoc galamsey has done to our vegetation, I think we should bow our heads in shame,” the silky-voiced singer lamented.
An Administrator at the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, also known as Daddy Bosco, supported Kojo Antwi’s call.
He told Adom Entertainment News that just as Shatta Wale won the hearts of many voters during the 2016 general election with his two hit songs “Kakai” and “Mahama paper”, musicians can win the hearts of many when the message of the fight against galamsey is sent across through their lyrics.
