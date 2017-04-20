Bisa KDei honoured by Netherlands Embassy

It is certainly an exciting time for Ghanaian music with most of its stakeholders getting recognized across the globe in recent times.
After staging sold out and spectacular concerts in London, U.S. and Canada recently celebrated Ghanaian musician, Bisa Kdei, known in real life as Ronald Appiah is riding the waves.
On Wednesday the multiple award winning musician was honoured by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Accra for his immense contribution to Ghanaian music as an exceptionally unique and contemporary highlife singer, keeping the authentic Ghanaian music genre alive.
This was at a special media and stakeholder cocktail event held at the residence of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Accra, Ron Strikker, as part of activities marking the Orange Week Celebration by the embassy to mark its Kings Day.
On his part, an elated Bisa Kdei expressed his appreciation to the embassy and Ambassador Ron Strikker for the recognition.
“It is such a great feeling at this moment and I thank God for this. It is a privilege to be here with the ambassador, staff of the embassy and key stakeholders of the embassy as well as our friends from the media.
"I have over the years been convinced about the need to work hard at all times and being original in everything one does especially within the creative space and I think it will pay off at the end of the day," he said.
The Mansa hitmaker said as an entertainer, he aims to his lot to enable him to affect society and those who patronize his music to soar higher.
He said he looks forward to a partnership with the embassy and other strategic stakeholders within corporate Ghana to affect change within society.
Presenting a plaque to Bisa Kdei, Mr Strikker also thanked the musician for his invaluable contribution to the orange Week Celebrations.
The media cocktail event was put together by the Kingdom of the Netherlands in partnership with Prompt Communications and the Arts Growth Foundation Ghana (AGFG).
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim
Bisa KDei honoured by Netherlands Embassy
It is certainly an exciting time for Ghanaian music with most of its stakeholders getting recognized across the globe in recent times.
After staging sold out and spectacular concerts in London, U.S. and Canada recently celebrated Ghanaian musician, Bisa Kdei, known in real life as Ronald Appiah is riding the waves.
On Wednesday the multiple award winning musician was honoured by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Accra for his immense contribution to Ghanaian music as an exceptionally unique and contemporary highlife singer, keeping the authentic Ghanaian music genre alive.
This was at a special media and stakeholder cocktail event held at the residence of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Accra, Ron Strikker, as part of activities marking the Orange Week Celebration by the embassy to mark its Kings Day.
On his part, an elated Bisa Kdei expressed his appreciation to the embassy and Ambassador Ron Strikker for the recognition.
“It is such a great feeling at this moment and I thank God for this. It is a privilege to be here with the ambassador, staff of the embassy and key stakeholders of the embassy as well as our friends from the media.
"I have over the years been convinced about the need to work hard at all times and being original in everything one does especially within the creative space and I think it will pay off at the end of the day," he said.
The Mansa hitmaker said as an entertainer, he aims to his lot to enable him to affect society and those who patronize his music to soar higher.
He said he looks forward to a partnership with the embassy and other strategic stakeholders within corporate Ghana to affect change within society.
Presenting a plaque to Bisa Kdei, Mr Strikker also thanked the musician for his invaluable contribution to the orange Week Celebrations.
The media cocktail event was put together by the Kingdom of the Netherlands in partnership with Prompt Communications and the Arts Growth Foundation Ghana (AGFG).
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]