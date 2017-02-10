I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Kwabena Adepa Releases Promo Photos Ahead of “Makoma So Adie” Release

Source: Ghanacreativearts.com

Though he started his music journey with the name Ntensere and released several singles with that name, the highlife singer is back for more glory in 2017 and this time with a new name.

His stage name is now Kwabena Adepa and he is ready to release a fresh song called “Makoma so adie” and a video to hit your screens very soon.

Check out some of the swagged up pictures before the release of the official song.


