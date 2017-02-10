Photo News | 10 February 2017 16:07 CET
Kwabena Adepa Releases Promo Photos Ahead of “Makoma So Adie” Release
Though he started his music journey with the name Ntensere and released several singles with that name, the highlife singer is back for more glory in 2017 and this time with a new name.
His stage name is now Kwabena Adepa and he is ready to release a fresh song called “Makoma so adie” and a video to hit your screens very soon.
Check out some of the swagged up pictures before the release of the official song.
Dsc 0666-199x300
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.