Multi-Award Winning Colourful Radio Welcomes Wilfred Clarke To The Station's Revamped Daytime Schedule

Wilfred Clarke is a radio presenter, a freelance journalist and an award winning Master of Ceremonies.

He has experience working on national radio stations, and is a trained journalist and writer for international news outlets.

A Colourful Radio spokesperson said, 'being colourful is an attitude and our attitude is to do things differently, and this is reflected in our breakfast talents.

Being trained in the UK and the Netherlands for his radio and media studies, he takes his job very serious as far as the collection, collation and reporting of news is concerned.

He has worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Jem FM and Boss FM, all in Ghana.

In addition, he also worked at Rainbow Radio, Diamond Radio and Ahumka Radio in the UK, so his addition brings a lot of experience to the colourful waves, by co-hosting the ‘Breakfast Show’ with Pat French.

He is Wilfred Clarke but normally known as Clarke Pentoa to the masses within the Ghanaian community in the UK.

