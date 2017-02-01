Hollywood Director Invites Van Vicker To Hollywood (Video)

Popular Hollywood filmmaker /Director, Roger Bobb, has Invited Ghanaian celebrated actor, Van Vicker, to Hollywood days after having the privilege to co-direct a movie with him in Liberia.

The director, who could not hide his joy from working with the Ghanaian act, posted a short video just after arriving in America – telling his fans he can-not wait to work with Van Vicker in Hollywood.

“My man Van you get to come to Hollywood for us to do big things” he said.

In the video, he also asked his fans to check out the movie ‘Providence’ which was produced and co- directed by Van Vicker.

